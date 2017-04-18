Motorcycle officer suffers minor injuries after collision in Cla - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcycle officer suffers minor injuries after collision in Clairemont

Posted:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a collision with a car at a Clairemont-area intersection.

The crash at Balboa and Genesee avenues occurred about 1:40 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the officer to Sharp Memorial Hospital for evaluation of complaints of back pain, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck left traffic lanes blocked at the road crossing into the mid-afternoon, Hernandez said.

