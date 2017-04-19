Marine weather causing some morning drizzle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some marine weather is affecting San Diego County in the morning hours, keeping temperatures cool Wednesday.

Dense patchy fog and moderate drizzle is affecting San Diego’s coastline and reaching inland. The marine weather is enough to wet the ground. Sunshine will come out in the late afternoon Wednesday, but some clouds will remain.

Some gusty winds will affect the mountains and deserts throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures are going to be cooler Wednesday than they have been this week.

Wednesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 70 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 63 degrees in the mountains and 87 degrees for the deserts.

A warm up will occur Friday and into the weekend as high temperatures begins to build.