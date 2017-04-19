Marine weather causing some morning drizzle - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Marine weather causing some morning drizzle

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some marine weather is affecting San Diego County in the morning hours, keeping temperatures cool Wednesday.

Dense patchy fog and moderate drizzle is affecting San Diego’s coastline and reaching inland. The marine weather is enough to wet the ground. Sunshine will come out in the late afternoon Wednesday, but some clouds will remain.

Some gusty winds will affect the mountains and deserts throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures are going to be cooler Wednesday than they have been this week.

Wednesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 70 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 63 degrees in the mountains and 87 degrees for the deserts.

A warm up will occur Friday and into the weekend as high temperatures begins to build. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.