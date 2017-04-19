Body found in Mission Valley confirmed as missing Lyft driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Body found in Mission Valley confirmed as missing Lyft driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A body found in dense vegetation alongside a Mission Valley freeway connector this week is that of a Lyft driver from North Park whose wrecked SUV was found in the same area early this month, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The body of 32-year-old David Bernal-Medina was discovered shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the onramp from westbound Interstate 8 to I-805, a short distance from where his crashed red 2016 GMC Terrain had been located on April 6, according to San Diego police.

Related Link: Authorities search for missing Lyft driver

Bernal-Medina had suffered severe upper-body trauma, officials said. His death was not considered suspicious.

Bernal-Medina apparently crashed his SUV after leaving a friend's home in La Mesa early on the day the vehicle was found, authorities said

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.