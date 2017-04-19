Body found in Mission Valley confirmed as missing Lyft driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A body found in dense vegetation alongside a Mission Valley freeway connector this week is that of a Lyft driver from North Park whose wrecked SUV was found in the same area early this month, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The body of 32-year-old David Bernal-Medina was discovered shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the onramp from westbound Interstate 8 to I-805, a short distance from where his crashed red 2016 GMC Terrain had been located on April 6, according to San Diego police.

Related Link: Authorities search for missing Lyft driver

Bernal-Medina had suffered severe upper-body trauma, officials said. His death was not considered suspicious.

Bernal-Medina apparently crashed his SUV after leaving a friend's home in La Mesa early on the day the vehicle was found, authorities said