Car crashes through Bay Terrace yard, inches from girl's bedroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a resident’s yard and taking off in the Bay Terrace area.

The man crashed his car through a fence and down into a yard on Parkside Ave. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. The car came inches from the bedroom window of a 17-year-old girl, who was inside at the time.

“If it was any inch closer the window could’ve been broken and I could’ve been cut, or even worse,” Sydelle Arcitio said.

Luckily no one inside the home was injured.

After the crash, the man took off. He was later arrested at his mother’s house, police said.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.