How to get rid of old tax forms

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego and operators of the recycling center at the Miramar Landfill will begin their 15th annual recycling program for residential tax forms Wednesday.

San Diego residents who want to get rid of their old tax forms can bring them to the facility at 5165 Convoy St. between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. They'll be placed in secure containers and taken to another location where the papers will be shredded and recycled, city officials said.

The service will be provided free to city of San Diego residents through next Wednesday, April 26.

According to the city, the recycling center will accept one bankers box — about 10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 25 inches deep — of residential tax files per resident. More information is available by contacting the city's Environmental Services Department at (858) 694-7000, or www.recyclingworks.com

Business tax forms will not be accepted under the free program.

San Diegans already able to shred their documents can place them in their blue curbside recycling container.

The Internal Revenue Service recommends saving tax forms for three years before discarding them, and up to seven years in special circumstances. 

