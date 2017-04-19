'Wonderland' holds fundraiser for OB Veterans Plaza

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — The Ocean Beach community is holding a fundraiser Wednesday to replace an eroded memorial for veterans with a new one.

Wonderland Ocean Pub at the corner of Santa Monica Ave. and Abbott Street in Ocean Beach is holding a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds for the Veterans Plaza project, which has been working to gain support for months.

A minimum $50 donation will be requested at the door.

Ocean Beach Veterans Plaza Fundraiser

Wonderland Ocean Pub

5083 Santa Monica Ave.

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday April 19

The existing memorial is built into the walkway at Ocean Beach and has faded and eroded due to sand, weather and pedestrian traffic over the years. The current monument was built in 1995.

The Ocean Beach Community Development Corporation hopes to raise $1 million for the project which will have enough space to honor 250,000 veterans from the region.

The group will present plans for the plaza at the event. More information, including how to make a donation, can be found here.