21st Century Fox: Bill O'Reilly not returning to Fox News

NEW YORK (KUSI) — Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to Fox News, parent company 21st Century Fox announced Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said.

Dozens of advertisers had pulled commercials during ‘The O’Reilly Factor” amidst a report from the New York Times that the host had settled harassment lawsuits with five women for a total of $13 million. The company was investigating the claims. O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing.

O’Reilly was scheduled to return from vacation next Monday. He was in Rome at the time of the announcement.

“The O’Reilly Factor” has long-been one of Fox News’ most popular programs. The ratings were at the highest they have been since its premiere in 1996.