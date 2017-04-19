Rancho Bernardo apartment complex damaged by fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rancho Bernardo apartment complex damaged by fire

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — It took firefighters about 10 minutes Wednesday to extinguish a blaze that damaged a residence in a two-story Rancho Bernardo apartment complex.

The non-injury blaze in the 11800 block of Caminito Ronaldo erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames originated on a ground-level balcony and spread into the adjacent unit before crews were able to extinguish them, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults who live in the apartment arrange for interim lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

