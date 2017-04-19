One of five passengers seriously injured in suspected teen DUI - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One of five passengers seriously injured in suspected teen DUI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fiery crash in Serra Mesa early Wednesday left a young drunken-driving suspect behind bars and one of his five passengers seriously injured.

Wayne Anthony Gonyea, 20, was behind the wheel of a Ford Aerostar that sideswiped two parked cars at high speed on Gramercy Drive near Sandrock Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The out-of-control minivan then jumped a curb, crashed through a fence, struck a tree and caught fire, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Gonyea got out of the burning vehicle and ran off along with his passengers, including a 20-year-old woman with rib fractures and a punctured lung, according to Martinez. Patrol officers responding to the wreck detained all of them, and the young woman was hospitalized.

Gonyea was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run causing injury. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

