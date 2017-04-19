On This Day: Gen. MacArthur delivers famous farewell address - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

On This Day: Gen. MacArthur delivers famous farewell address

Posted: Updated:

It was on this day 66 years ago that General Douglas MacArthur delivered his famous farewell address to Congress. The Commander during the Korean War delivered the address during a joint meeting in 1951.

A little more than a week before the speech, President Harry S. Truman had relieved him as commander of the U.S. forces fighting in Korea.

MacArthur had publicly challenged Truman’s leadership by threatening to attack China directly — a strategy that U.S. officials feared would spark a wider war. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.