On This Day: Gen. MacArthur delivers famous farewell address

It was on this day 66 years ago that General Douglas MacArthur delivered his famous farewell address to Congress. The Commander during the Korean War delivered the address during a joint meeting in 1951.

A little more than a week before the speech, President Harry S. Truman had relieved him as commander of the U.S. forces fighting in Korea.

MacArthur had publicly challenged Truman’s leadership by threatening to attack China directly — a strategy that U.S. officials feared would spark a wider war.