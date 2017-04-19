Alpha Project, Mayor Faulconer, Father Joe's aim to solve homelessness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After 20-plus years of benign neglect, San Diego appears to be finally getting serious about helping the homeless get off the streets and into permanent housing.

Over the years, there have been countless plans to end homelessness that were never implemented. That may be about to change.

The mayor has made the homeless his number one social service priority and his ballot measure in November. If passed, it would add $10 million a year to help solve this problem.

San Diego has the fourth largest homeless population in the country and it's growing.

"We've got to do something," said Bob McElroy, President of the Alpha Project.

McElroy's Alpha Project operated the winter shelters for years and grew frustrated at the lack of progress for permanent housing.

It seems his pessimism is beginning to fade.

"The blessing is we're trying to do something and the mayor's made it very clear that we are going to do something in the very near future," McElroy said.

That future includes two comprehensive plans submitted to the mayor's office, the Alpha Project plan and Father Joe's plan. Together they provide thousands of units of permanent housing and hundreds of additional shelter beds, while the housing is being built. Waiting is no longer an option.

"You see it in every community, this is the first time in my 30-years that I see masses everywhere. We have outreach teams in the river beds, over 200 people in San Diego river, Santee, El Cajon Chula Vista, everywhere," McElroy said.

And we don't have the real numbers. The 2016 homeless count, downtown only, was 5,000. It's a snapshot in time.

"They've been dehumanized by decades of being in a survival mode on the streets and being marginalized," McElroy said.

The support to seriously address this problem is building from the broader community, the business community, the council, downtown residents and the homeless themselves. It's time to close the gap.

"The gap between what's reality today and where we want it to be is somewhere down the road," McElroy said.

There are competing proposals between two nonprofits, along with a few others. Let's hope this doesn't become a political battle that killed several plans in the past.

"We're all fed up and we've gotta do something comprehensive and I'm hoping and praying that this time we actually do it," McElroy added.

Either one, or both of these plans could be implemented without the additional funds from the mayor's ballot measure.