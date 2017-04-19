Motorist involved in fatal Lincoln Park hit-and-run pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who allegedly fled after hitting a Lincoln Park man near his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Darius Jordan Runnells, 22, surrendered to police on April 11, six days after the death of 57-year-old Ruben Meza.

Meza was walking away from his parked truck toward his apartment when a southbound sedan with black rims hit him at high speed in the 1200 block of South 47th Street about 8:15 p.m. on April 5, Lt. Scott Bender said. The motorist did not stop.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Runnells — ordered held on $50,000 bail — faces four years in prison if convicted. He will be back in court April 28 for a readiness conference and May 2 for a preliminary hearing.