Big waves could cause dangerous boating conditions - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Big waves could cause dangerous boating conditions

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Foggy conditions are stretching into San Diego’s inland areas again Thursday morning, but are expected to diminish throughout the day allowing for a warm up over the weekend.

High pressure is beginning to move back into the area Thursday. By Friday, marine weather should diminish and temperatures will increase.

Thursday, some clouds will continue to stretch into inland areas until 8 a.m. Coastal areas can expect foggy skies  into the afternoon. Sunshine will begin to shine later in the day. Then temperatures will warm into the weekend.

A small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in affect until 10 p.m. Thursday due to gusty winds over coastal waters that could make conditions hazardous for small boats. Waves may reach up to 9 feet. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.