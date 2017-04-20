Big waves could cause dangerous boating conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Foggy conditions are stretching into San Diego’s inland areas again Thursday morning, but are expected to diminish throughout the day allowing for a warm up over the weekend.

High pressure is beginning to move back into the area Thursday. By Friday, marine weather should diminish and temperatures will increase.

Thursday, some clouds will continue to stretch into inland areas until 8 a.m. Coastal areas can expect foggy skies into the afternoon. Sunshine will begin to shine later in the day. Then temperatures will warm into the weekend.

A small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in affect until 10 p.m. Thursday due to gusty winds over coastal waters that could make conditions hazardous for small boats. Waves may reach up to 9 feet.