NAS North Island closed after driver claims to have bomb in trunk

A woman enlists with hopes of becoming the first female Navy SEAL.More>>
Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Sunday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.More>>
The recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords is scheduled to be open for public tours Saturday and Sunday, according to the Navy.More>>
While it's clear that fans have a blast at Comic-Con, what about the people who get hired to work the event?
If someone said they'd pay you to go to Comic-Con, would you take the offer? Many people do and in many cases, what they do scarcely seems like work at all.
KUSI's Sasha Foo has the story.More>>
A Republican State Assemblymember is working hard to repeal Gov. Jerry Brown's controversial gas tax.
Travis Allen spoke with KUSI about his ballot initiative to repeal the gas tax and explained where the money would really end up should the gas tax go into effect.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>
A senior male escaped major injury Friday after his car caught fire when he crashed into a Carmel Mountain gas station.More>>
A renowned molecular biologist is suing the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, alleging gender discrimination by the life sciences organization, her lawyer announced Thursday.More>>
The crew of the USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid a collision with a container ship that killed seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, according to multiple reports Friday.More>>
