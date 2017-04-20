EXCLUSIVE: DA Bonnie Dumanis announces retirement to explore run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

EXCLUSIVE: DA Bonnie Dumanis announces retirement to explore run for County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Bonnie Dumanis announced publicly on KUSI News Thursday the reason she was retiring from her position as District Attorney.  

In an emotional announcement on Good Morning San Diego Thursday, Dumanis said her last day as District Attorney would be July 7 to allow her to explore the possibility of a run for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

Dumanis says the decision isn’t final but she needs to step down in order to explore the option without conflict of interest.

“It’s the right time for me to do it, to explore the candidacy,” Dumanis said.  

Dumanis has served for nearly 15 years as District Attorney for the County of San Diego and has spent 43 years in public service. She started working for the County as a clerk. 

The County Board of Supervisors will vote to decide on a replacement.

Read Dumanis' announcement letter: 

“As I have weighed my future options, among the many things I have been encouraged to consider is a run for San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“I have not decided if I will be a candidate or not.  I believe my experience, and the critical role that the Board plays in public safety and policy issues, would make me an effective member. However, I do not want to create any conflict with, or distraction from the important work of the District Attorney’s Office.  Therefore, I feel it’s appropriate for me to resign at this time as I explore my potential candidacy.

“Having spent 30 years of my life in the DA’s Office, this has been a difficult decision.  I’ve spent 43 years in public life and it has been my honor to work on behalf of San Diegans. 

“Serving as District Attorney has been an absolute privilege and one of the highest honors of my professional life. Working as DA alongside an incredibly talented group of professionals for nearly 15 years to deliver justice to the people of San Diego has been a richly rewarding experience. Together, we have been leaders in change and a voice of justice for so many.  I’m very proud of the unparalleled crime prevention and public outreach programs we’ve put in place and our unwavering commitment to supporting victims of crime.”

