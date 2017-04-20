EXCLUSIVE: DA Bonnie Dumanis announces retirement to explore run for County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Bonnie Dumanis announced publicly on KUSI News Thursday the reason she was retiring from her position as District Attorney.

In an emotional announcement on Good Morning San Diego Thursday, Dumanis said her last day as District Attorney would be July 7 to allow her to explore the possibility of a run for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

Dumanis says the decision isn’t final but she needs to step down in order to explore the option without conflict of interest.

“It’s the right time for me to do it, to explore the candidacy,” Dumanis said.

Dumanis has served for nearly 15 years as District Attorney for the County of San Diego and has spent 43 years in public service. She started working for the County as a clerk.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote to decide on a replacement.

Read Dumanis' announcement letter: