Pacific Lawnmower Works is a true family business

EL CERRITO (KUSI) — Pacific Lawnmower Works in El Cerrito is a true family business — three generations are always at the shop run by four brothers and their mother.

The family took over Pacific Lawnmower Works in 1979 but the company has been in business since 1925.

Although the sons are grown, they enjoy the time working at the shop to be able to connect with family. While most only see family in their time away from work, the sons at Pacific Lawnmower Works enjoy that they are able to enjoy family time all the time.

Even the grandchildren help with the business by providing friendly faces around the shop. Customers are able to feel the family love and appreciate their friendly service.

The shop sells and services mowers and sharpens blades. For more information on the business visit www.pacificlawnmowerworks.com.