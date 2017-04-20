San Diego firefighters prepare for wildfire season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Firefighters were training to prepare for what could be potentially the worst wildfire season after a year of heavy rain.

San Diego County fire chiefs and about 750 firefighters practiced their emergency response skills at the annual Wildland Fire Preparedness Exercise Thursday.

With the peak of wildfire season on the horizon, hundreds of firefighters took part in a three-day training exercise.

“This training event is a key element in maintaining firefighter preparedness as we move into the hot, dry summer months and the region's traditional fire season,” the group said.

It was important that the training prepares firefighters for what may be a particularly dangerous fire season.

“I'm excited too, to get a feel for the practicum before I get out there,” Firefighter Austin Brown said. “I'm obviously one of the newer guys I don't have the experience that the other guys have but it's a great opportunity to learn from them so when the time does come we're all ready to go, we're all on the same page. We're ready to fight the fire.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy said a lot of valuable lessons were learned in 2003, the year of the Cedar Fire — on of the largest wildfires in California history.

“We know we're not going to get help within the first 42 to 72 hours,” Fennessy said.

During this particular training exercise at Mission Trails Regional Park, firefighters go into survival mode as they are forced to shelter-in-place. They deploy their tents and brace for the flames headed their way.

“That fire shelter really is your last chance at survival,” Fennessy said.

The firefighter chopper flies above providing support, and back up is on the way.

It’s a situation firefighters hpe will never happen, but they will be prepared for just in case.

“I'm not too nervous,” Brown said. “I'll rely on my training. I had a lot of training throughout the academy through my other experiences but just excite to get out here and see what this is all about.”

The event was funded by San Diego Gas & Electric.