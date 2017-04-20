El Cajon family continues 2-year search for missing son

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The family of Elijah "Bear" Diaz continues to search for clues in the man's 2015 disappearance.

Diaz was last seen on August 29, 2015 when he was dropped off, at approximately 10 p.m. by his mother, at his residence on Joey Lane in El Cajon.

She reported him missing the following day. During the investigation, El Cajon police detectives discovered that Elijah’s cell phone had been turned off on August 30, 2015.

His 50” television was missing from his bedroom along with bed sheets and the contents of a safe.

Diaz was a 20-year-old (at the time of the disappearance) Native American male and a member of the Barona Indian Tribe. He has juvenile diabetes and, in the weeks prior to his disappearance, had been suffering from acute side effects of the illness, leaving him weak, immobile and vulnerable.

He has had no contact with his family or friends and has not used social media since he was reported missing. There has been no activity on Elijah’s bank account and he missed the last three tribal member checks from the Barona Tribe.

The family has had no communication with Bear and believe he was the victim of foul play.

Bear was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and a gray sleeveless t-shirt. He is 5' 10", approximately 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Diaz's story will be told on True Crime Network Investigation Discovery's Hit Series "Disappeared" on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

"We are encouraged that this national focus on Bear's case will spark someone to remember any clues that might help us find him," said LeLanie Thompson, Bear's mom. "We miss our son and won't stop looking for him until we have some answers about his disappearance. We appreciate the community's continued support."

Anyone with tips regarding Bear is asked to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at sdcrimestoppers.org or 888-580-8477.