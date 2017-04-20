1,000-gallon sewage spill closes Windansea Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

1,000-gallon sewage spill closes Windansea Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Windansea Beach was closed Thursday afternoon after a reported 1,000-gallon sewage spill.

The closure, at 102 Fern Glen in La Jolla, was caused by a main rupture near a City of San Diego pump station located adjacent to the beach, according to a media release from the County of San Diego. 

Sewage from the broken pipe flowed onto the beach and into the ocean.

As a result, beaches are closed to water contact from Nautilus Street north about 2,000 feet to Marine Street.

Water quality samples are being collected to assess sewage impacts and signs warning of sewage contamination have been posted on the beach and at access points in this area.

Signs will remain in place until samples confirm that water is no longer impacted.

For updates on beach closure information please visit the Beach Water Quality website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the hotline at (619) 338-2073.

