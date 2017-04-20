Escondido Fire appoints Chief Rick Vogt as new Fire Chief

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Following the recent retirement of Chief Russ Knowles, Interim City Manager Jeffrey Epp has named Rick Vogt as the new Fire Chief for the City of Escondido.

Chief Vogt started with the City of Escondido in 2015 as the Division Chief for Training and EMS, and was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations in 2016.

Chief Vogt’s career in fire services began over 30 years ago as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Palm Desert.

He subsequently became a firefighter for the City of Temecula/Cal Fire, was appointed Station Captain for Riverside County/Cal Fire and served as Administrative and Field Battalion Chief for the City of San Marcos just prior to coming to the City of Escondido.

“Chief Vogt is the ideal candidate to continue the traditions of excellence, efficiency, integrity and outstanding public service that characterize the Escondido Fire Department,” said Interim City Manager Jeffrey Epp.

Chief Vogt will be focused on overseeing a smooth transition for the department, and maintaining its high standards of excellence in public safety and emergency services.