Fire destroys Spring Valley trailer home, damages another

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — A fire of unknown origin destroyed one trailer home and damaged another Thursday at a Spring Valley mobile home park.

The non-injury blaze in the 9900 block of Jamacha Boulevard broke out shortly after 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, which also sparked a small grass fire across the street from the residential complex, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

The cause of the blazes was under investigation, Sanchez said.

