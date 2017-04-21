Pilot ejects from jet during landing on USS Carl Vinson - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pilot ejects from jet during landing on USS Carl Vinson

Posted: Updated:

CELEBES SEA (KUSI) — A pilot assigned to a San Diego-based Navy vessel ejected from a fighter jet during an operation in the waters near the Philippines Friday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The pilot of a F/A-18E Super Hornet safely ejected from his plane while he was attempting to land on the flight carrier USS Carl Vinson Friday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

A helicopter recovered the pilot and gave him a medical evaluation. The pilot, who was assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 appeared to suffer no injuries, the Navy said.

It is not clear what forced the pilot to eject from the jet. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Carl Vinson left San Diego for deployment on Jan. 5. U.S. officials said the vessel is headed for the Sea of Japan, where it would be available in a region that's tense after recent provocative statements from North Korea.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.