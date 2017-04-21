Pilot ejects from jet during landing on USS Carl Vinson

CELEBES SEA (KUSI) — A pilot assigned to a San Diego-based Navy vessel ejected from a fighter jet during an operation in the waters near the Philippines Friday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The pilot of a F/A-18E Super Hornet safely ejected from his plane while he was attempting to land on the flight carrier USS Carl Vinson Friday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

A helicopter recovered the pilot and gave him a medical evaluation. The pilot, who was assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 appeared to suffer no injuries, the Navy said.

It is not clear what forced the pilot to eject from the jet. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Carl Vinson left San Diego for deployment on Jan. 5. U.S. officials said the vessel is headed for the Sea of Japan, where it would be available in a region that's tense after recent provocative statements from North Korea.