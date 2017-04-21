Brad Paisley films music video aboard USS Midway Museum to honor veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Country superstar Brad Paisley and rock legend John Fogerty filmed a music video for their new song "Love and War in San Diego — with the USS Midway Museum as a backdrop — to call for the better treatment of veterans.

In a post on Facebook, Paisley calls it "one of the more important things I've ever said and I'm so honored to say it with John Fogerty."

Watch the video below: