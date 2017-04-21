Brad Paisley films music video aboard USS Midway Museum to honor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Brad Paisley films music video aboard USS Midway Museum to honor veterans

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Country superstar Brad Paisley and rock legend John Fogerty filmed a music video for their new song "Love and War in San Diego — with the USS Midway Museum as a backdrop — to call for the better treatment of veterans. 

In a post on Facebook, Paisley calls it "one of the more important things I've ever said and I'm so honored to say it with John Fogerty."

Watch the video below:

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.