San Diego County Congress members come together to address local issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — All five of San Diego County’s Congress members gathered Friday at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce annual Congressional Luncheon.

The event is a chance for attendees to ask their local representatives what is happening in Washington and where they stand on issues that matter most to San Diego

Congress members Susan Davis, Darrell Issa, Scott Peters, Juan Vargas and Duncan Hunter all took part. This year’s luncheon was held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt downtown and was moderated by Political Senior Writer Carla Marinucci.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Chamber President Jerry Sanders also addressed the nearly 500 San Diego business and community leaders that were there.

The representatives spoke on some of the issues they are working on for San Diegans, including how to keep our economy strong and create jobs. They also focused on U.S.-Mexico relations, trade, tax reform and health care.