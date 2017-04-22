Opening Day kicks off at the San Diego Yacht Club - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Opening Day kicks off at the San Diego Yacht Club

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A weekend of Opening Day activities kick off Saturday at the San Diego Yacht Club. The season will kick off with a race, as well as several competitions and fun events.

The ships will race around San Diego Bay then after will be on display. Some of the finest ships will participate in several inspection awards, showcasing the quality of the vessels.

After the opening ceremonies, owners are encouraged to welcome other members onto their yachts for entertainment and refreshments.

The San Diego Yacht Club has consistently been recognized among the top five yacht clubs in the nation. 

For more information on Opening Day at the San Diego Yacht Club visit their website

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.