Opening Day kicks off at the San Diego Yacht Club

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A weekend of Opening Day activities kick off Saturday at the San Diego Yacht Club. The season will kick off with a race, as well as several competitions and fun events.

The ships will race around San Diego Bay then after will be on display. Some of the finest ships will participate in several inspection awards, showcasing the quality of the vessels.

After the opening ceremonies, owners are encouraged to welcome other members onto their yachts for entertainment and refreshments.

The San Diego Yacht Club has consistently been recognized among the top five yacht clubs in the nation.

For more information on Opening Day at the San Diego Yacht Club visit their website.