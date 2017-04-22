Thousands expected at San Diego's March for Science

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Police officers in downtown San Diego are searching for a suspect who escaped from the central police station Sunday while being processed for a domestic violence arrest, police said.More>>
Police officers in downtown San Diego are searching for a suspect who escaped from the central police station Sunday while being processed for a domestic violence arrest, police said.More>>
A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.More>>
A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.More>>
Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.More>>
Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.More>>
Georgia Congressman John Lewis led a march around Comic-Con, Saturday.More>>
Georgia Congressman John Lewis led a march around Comic-Con, Saturday.More>>
Coaster train passengers could experience delays beginning Monday as the North County Transit District rolls out a new operating
system designed to enhance safety, the agency announced Sunday.
Coaster train passengers could experience delays beginning Monday as the North County Transit District rolls out a new operating
system designed to enhance safety, the agency announced Sunday.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.More>>
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>