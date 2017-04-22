'Last call bill' could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in California

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) — The last call for alcohol could be extended from two in the morning to four in California, thanks to a new bill introduced by state lawmakers.

State lawmakers are mulling over Senate Bill 354, the so-called “last call bill,” which would allow bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to extend the hours of their business until four a.m.

The bills authors say extending the last call would open up a crucial opportunity for California to join the ranks of those across the country and around the world in offering truly world-class nightlife.

But there are concerns. The extended hours could cause alcohol-related disturbances to extend into the morning. People are also concerned about an increase in drunk driving.