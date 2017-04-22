Residents clean San Diego from creek to bay for 'Earth Day'

Thousands of volunteers will gather around San Diego Saturday to clean and beautify San Diego during the 15th annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

This countywide volunteer event taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will restore San Diego’s creeks, bays, beaches and parks. During last year’s event, more than 6,400 volunteers removed 170,000 pounds of debris during the three-hour event.

LINK: Volunteer at a cleanup site

"Once debris reaches the coast, or worse, the Pacific Ocean, it poses serious health threats to marine life and people alike," Pia Piscitelli spokesperson for Clean San Diego said. "This event serves as a learning opportunity to show fellow San Diegans, especially younger generations, that litter does not belong in San Diego’s environment."

In addition to picking up litter, volunteers will remove graffiti, paint park benches and picnic tables, and remove harmful invasive plants.

This year, volunteers will clean 113 locations all around San Diego County. To see a list of all cleanup locations visit here. Register for an event here.