Man identified in fatal dirt bike crash in Rancho Bernardo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man identified in fatal dirt bike crash in Rancho Bernardo

Posted: Updated:

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — 38-year-old Brian Jones was identified Saturday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash while riding without a helmet in Rancho Bernardo Friday night.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Jones failed to maneuver a turn, struck the curb and ultimately lost control of the motorcycle. The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 18600 block of Caminito Cantilena.

Jones was on a 1993 Suzuki Dirt Bike and was traveling at an unknown speed south on Caminito Cantilena when his motorcycle went across a landscaped area and struck a fire hydrant. He was ejected and hit a parked vehicle, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

``Nearby residents heard the collision and called 9-1-1. Paramedics arrived shortly after to find the decedent lying in the street unresponsive with bystander CPR in progress,'' the statement said. ``Paramedics initiated advanced cardiac life support as he was transported to the emergency room. Upon arrival to the ER, ACLS was continued and despite an aggressive resuscitative effort, his death was pronounced.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.