Women airlifted from Cowles Mountain after being overcome with h

Women airlifted from Cowles Mountain after being overcome with heat exhaustion

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)  — A 69-year-old woman who was overcome with heat exhaustion while hiking had to be airlifted off Cowles Mountain in the East County Saturday, according to San Diego Fire Rescue officials.

An open-space rescue unit was dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to the trail head at Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road in the San Carlos area, SDFD spokeswoman
Monica Munoz said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was airlifted off the mountain by the city's Copter 2 to an awaiting ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

The woman's medical condition was not released. There were no other injuries.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

