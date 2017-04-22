Warrant sweep in East County San Diego nets 29 arrests - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — More than two dozen East County residents were arrested Saturday morning as law enforcement officials fanned out in the pre-dawn hours for a warrant sweep, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Court Services Bureau Field Unit began knocking on doors at 6 a.m. in Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Rancho San Diego, according to Sgt. James Golembiewski.

The focus of the operation was on the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants, Golembiewski said. A total of 29 adults were arrested and 35 warrants were cleared by the time the operation wrapped up at noon.

``Over the past several months, the San Diego Sheriff's Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects, and will continue
to do so,'' Golembiewski said.

Persons who have outstanding warrants were encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the Sheriff's court facilities.

