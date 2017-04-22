Cal Fire releases mobile app to prepare San Diegans for wildfire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cal Fire releases mobile app to prepare San Diegans for wildfires

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans who strive to be prepared for wildfires can use a new Cal Fire mobile-device application to keep up with their readiness efforts, the state agency announced Friday.

The free Ready for Wildfire app provides users with step-by-step checklists, allowing them to track their progress while managing vegetation,
protecting their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling emergency supply kits, and creating family communication and evacuation plans, according to Cal Fire.

The application software also can provide wildfire alerts, including customized notifications when emergency personnel are responding to a wildfire in a given area.

Users also can set up alerts for multiple counties or the entire state and, while away from home, have the option of enabling a function that will notify them if a wildfire is reported within 30 miles of a given travel location.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.