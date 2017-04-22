Pacific Highway crash leaves passenger with serious injury - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pacific Highway crash leaves passenger with serious injury

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A traffic crash in the Marina area of downtown San Diego left one passenger hospitalized with a serious injury Saturday, police said.

Officers and paramedics responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Pacific Highway and F Street where a BMW SUV crashed into a pickup truck, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick.

``A 2016 Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Pacific Highway in the number 2 lane near F Street. The male driver of the pickup made an unsafe left
turn,'' Battrick said. ``He was struck by a male in his 30s driving a 2015 BMW SUV in the number one lane going northbound on Pacific Highway.''

A 48-year-old woman in the truck was taken to a hospital with a serious injury to her left arm, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor.
 

