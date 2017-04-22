San Diego lifeguards say 2017 could be a record year for rescues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — We're still two months away from the first day of summer, but we're already experiencing hot weather and summer-like crowds at the beach that come along with it.

With this unseasonably warm weather starting so soon , San Diego lifeguards say there is a chance they may break their all-time record for rescues in 2017.

In 2016, there was a record-setting 9,475 water rescues in San Diego, smashing the previous record of 7,446 set in 1993.

There were 65 water rescues initiated by lifeguards on Saturday alone. Lifeguards issued out a warning to beachgoers to be cautious in the water because of strong rip currents and powerful waves.

If the current attendance at the beach holds up, lifeguards are confident the rescue record will be broken again in 2017.