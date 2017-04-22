San Diego lifeguards say 2017 could be a record year for rescues - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego lifeguards say 2017 could be a record year for rescues

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  We're still two months away from the first day of summer, but we're already experiencing hot weather and summer-like crowds at the beach that come along with it.

With this unseasonably warm weather starting so soon , San Diego lifeguards say there is a chance they may break their all-time record for rescues in 2017.

In 2016, there was a record-setting 9,475 water rescues in San Diego, smashing the previous record of 7,446 set in 1993.

There were 65 water rescues initiated by lifeguards on Saturday alone. Lifeguards issued out a warning to beachgoers to be cautious in the water because of strong rip currents and powerful waves.

If the current attendance at the beach holds up, lifeguards are confident the rescue record will be broken again in 2017.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.