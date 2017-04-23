Nestor taco shop robbed at gunpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  A Nestor taco shop was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

The two armed robbers took a cash register and money and fled in an awaiting van, according to San Diego police.

The robbery was at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Victoria's Mexican Grill, in the 1900 block of Coronado Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey.

``One of the males was carrying a semi-automatic handgun. The other male simulated a gun under his clothing,'' Tansey said in a statement.

``They demanded cash from the employees. The suspects grabbed the register and till from the counter and fled on foot.''

The suspects were seen getting into an older model, dark-colored van, which was parked nearby, police said. The suspects then fled in the van.

Both suspects were described as black men in their late teens or early 20s, both were 6-foot to 6-foot-two inches tall, with thin builds. One suspect was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and dark sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt.

The total loss was not disclosed. SDPD robbery detectives responded to the scene and were handling the investigation.

