Fight in Pacific Beach motel turned into homicide investigation

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — A homicide case has been made stemming from a fight in a Pacific Beach motel after a man involved died, and detectives said the suspect was still at large Sunday.

Officers responded at 7:45 p.m. on April 14 to the San Diego Motel in the 4700 block of Mission Bay Drive to a report of a fight involving a man with a knife, according to Lt. Todd Griffin.

``The first officers to arrive found a male in a room suffering from lacerations on his head and arm, and blunt force trauma to his ribcage, sustained during an assault,'' Griffin said in a statement released Sunday.

The victim, Joaquin Tuttle, 40, of San Diego, died Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

``San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were notified and are currently investigating the incident,'' Griffin said. ``There is no suspect in custody at this time.''