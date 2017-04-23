Chula Vista police crack down on distracted drivers - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista police crack down on distracted drivers

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Chula Vista police cited 73 motorists for distracted driving during a weekend crackdown on drivers who talk or text on their cell phones, a police report said Sunday.

The distracted driver operation was held between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday throughout the city and concentrated on drivers talking on their cell phones or texting while operating a motor vehicle, according to a statement released by Chula Vista police.

``During this operation, traffic stops were conducted on 82 vehicles,'' the statement said. ``The Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Division issued 73 citations to violators of California's distracted-driving law during the recent enforcement period.

``The law provides that it is illegal to hold and use a cell phone while texting, calling or using the apps while driving.''

Cell phones must be affixed to the vehicle, may be operated in hands free mode using voice activation, or used with the motion of a single swipe or tap of the driver's finger to be legal, according to police.

``One driver was cited for being unlicensed and three drivers were cited for having a suspended license,'' the statement said. ``Nine other citations
were written for various vehicle code violations including failing to stop at a stop sign, throwing a burnt item from a vehicle and speed in excess of 65 mph.''

It was the third of four operations in April focused on distracted driving in Chula Vista.

Funding for the operation was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

