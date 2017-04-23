San Diego Yacht Club Opening Weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Yacht Club Opening Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunday was opening day for the San Diego Yacht Club.

It is 132nd opening day in the club's history. This years theme is the "Yachts of the Year," where past winners of the Yacht of the Year award will be showcased.

To celebrate opening day, the San Diego Yacht Club will be holding several festivities and competitions, such as the Best Dressed Dock competition, where the dock with the highest percentage of dressed yachts will be awarded a prize.

Tucked away in beautiful Point Loma, the San Diego Yacht Club is consistently ranked among the top 5 yacht clubs in the Nation and is recognized by the Club Leadership Forum as one of the finest facilities of its kind in the world.

Throughout its existence, the San Diego Yacht Club has evolved from a small gathering of boating enthusiasts joining together in 1886 to a world-renowned yachting community recognized for its success in bay sailing, ocean racing, predicted log racing, cruising, angling, and its support of youth programs at all levels. 

