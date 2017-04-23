Windansea Beach in La Jolla reopens following sewage spill - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Windansea Beach in La Jolla reopens following sewage spill

Posted: Updated:
1,000-gallon sewage spill closes Windansea Beach 1,000-gallon sewage spill closes Windansea Beach

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — The Windansea Beach in  La Jolla beach reopened Sunday following a sewage spill of over 1,000 gallons was caused the beach to be closed Thursday.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health lifted the closure after sample results from the City of San Diego Microbiology Lab indicated that the shore north of Windansea Beach -- from Nautilus to Marine Streets -- is safe for recreational use, according to a statement by DEH.

About 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean from a ruptured pipe near a city pump station in the 100 block of Fern Glen Thursday morning, according to DEH.

Signs were posted warning of the pollution hazard along a roughly 2,000- foot stretch of coastline.

In another DEH advisory Sunday, water quality testing recently conducted confirms that the San Luis Rey River mouth in Oceanside was also safe for recreational use. But there was no department indication as to why it had been closed, or for how long.

Related Link: 1,000-gallon sewage spill closes Windansea Beach

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.