North Korea threatens to sink San Diego-based aircraft carrier

TOKYO (KUSI) — North Korea threatened to sink a San Diego-based aircraft carrier Sunday as it approached the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson is beginning joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western pacific this week.

North Korea's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial the country is ready to illustrate its "military force" by sinking a "U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike."

The USS Carl Vinson Strike Group left San Diego Jan. 5. Earlier this month, it was diverted while en route to Australia and ordered to sail to a station in the Western Pacific Ocean in closer proximity to North Korea, according to Navy officials.

The USS Carl Vinson has bee joined by two Japanese destroyers, the Ashigara and Samidare in "tactical training" drills near the Philippines, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force said.

The Carl Vinson Strike Group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain.