U.S. professor detained in North Korea

Tony Kim is a professor at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (CNN)

PYONGYANG (KUSI) — A United States citizen was detained in North Korea as he was trying to fly out of Pyongyang International airport over the weekend.

Tony Kim, whose Korean name is Kim Sang Dul, was a professor at the Pyonyang University of Science and Technology, the school said in a statement.

Kim is the third U.S. citizen in North Korean custody. Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor on charges of removal of political sign and Kim Dong Chul is serving 10 years on espionage charges.

The U.S. State Department said they were aware of the detained student and working on the case with the Swedish Embassy but did not elaborate further.

The detention comes amidst growing tensions between the United States and North Korea. On Sunday, North Korea threatened to sink the San Diego-based aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, as it approached the Korean Peninsula.

"Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear- powered aircraft carrier with a single strike,'' according to commentary in the state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

The Vinson was diverted to Korea as a show of force as North Korea continued to test nuclear missiles despite warning.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month, ““We are sending an armada, very powerful.”