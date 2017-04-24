Seven injured in crash after Border Patrol pursuit

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — A pursuit involving the U.S. Border Patrol ended in a crash in Otay Mesa that left seven people injured late Sunday.

Border Patrol agents began pursuing an SUV on northbound State Route 125 near SR-905 just before midnight Sunday. During the pursuit, the SUV veered to the right and crashed into an embankment, falling close to 100 feet, according to officers.

Seven of the SUV’s passengers were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.