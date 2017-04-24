Seven injured in crash after Border Patrol pursuit

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
A La Mesa homicide suspect is in custody Wednesday, and San Diego police are investigating the circumstances of his arrest after a La Mesa police detective fired several shots when he came face-to-face with the alleged killer in Talmadge Park.More>>
San Diego State University officials have reopened discussions with the mayor's office and members of the City Council over the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley, a school spokeswoman said Tuesday.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year.More>>
A wildfire in the rugged northeastern reaches of San Diego County was 95 percent contained Wednesday morning, and firefighters hope to have it completely under control no later than Saturday, authorities said.More>>
The Old Globe theater in San Diego announced today that Timothy Shields will become managing director beginning in October, succeeding Michael Murphy.More>>
An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars today for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.More>>
Authorities today shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.More>>
