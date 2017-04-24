Group behind 'SoccerCity' delivers over 100K signatures to Registar's office

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A decorated Vietnam War pilot embezzled $124,000 from the veterans society where he was the treasurer to fund his lavish lifestyle after going bankrupt, authorities said.More>>
A decorated Vietnam War pilot embezzled $124,000 from the veterans society where he was the treasurer to fund his lavish lifestyle after going bankrupt, authorities said.More>>
A report of a child abduction in Logan Heights today turned out to be unfounded, authorities reported.More>>
A report of a child abduction in Logan Heights today turned out to be unfounded, authorities reported.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.More>>
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>