Group behind 'SoccerCity' delivers over 100K signatures to Registar's office

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) — The group behind signature gathering for a proposal to turn Qualcomm Stadium into a so-called SoccerCity delivered over 100,000 signatures to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office Monday.

Goal SD delivered more than 500 boxes filled with petitions containing the signatures to the Registrar of Voters office Monday. The group had gathered well over the 71,646 signatures necessary weeks ago, but continued to petition to ensure they had enough valid signatures from San Diego residents.

The proposal, by La Jolla-based group FS Investors, would replace Qualcomm Stadium with a hybrid soccer-college stadium and a sports-entertainment district at what they say will be no cost to taxpayers. The group plans to bring a river park and an entertainment district with restaurant and shops as well as residences and offices spaces to the 166-acre site.

They've applied to Major League Soccer for an expansion franchise to play in the new stadium.

"We are overwhelmed with the level of support this plan has received," said Nick Stone, the project manager.

"The fact that more than 100,000 people signed the petition in less than two week's time speaks volumes to the enthusiasm that San Diegans feel for this proposal, which will bring the world's most popular sport — soccer — to San Diego, provide a new home for SDSU football, create an iconic park along the San Diego River, as well as an exciting sports and entertainment district — all at no cost to taxpayers," Stone said.

If the Registrar of Voters’ office finds 72,000 signatures are valid, the initiative would next go to the San Diego City Council who can either approve it outright or send it to the voters in November. The developers earlier this month announced they would request an election.

The registrar's office has 30 days to validate the signatures.

San Diego State would play football in the facility, but school officials have expressed reservations over certain details.

FS Investors is led by Mike Stone of La Jolla and includes former Qualcomm President Steve Altman and Peter Seidler, part of the Padres ownership group.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other San Diego elected officials supported their efforts to redevelop the site but have stopped short of formal endorsements.