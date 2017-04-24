VFW Commander-in-Chief visits San Diego Posts

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision in 4S Ranch that killed the mother of a 4-year-old child must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.More>>
Police are on the lookout Wednesday for two masked men suspected in an armed robbery at a San Ysidro motel.More>>
San Diego State University was awarded a total of $134.3 million in research grants and contracts in the recently completed fiscal year, up $4 million from the prior year, school officials announced Wednesday.More>>
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey is scheduled to return to Naval Base San Diego on Monday following a four-month deployment, the Navy announced today.More>>
