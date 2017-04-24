VFW Commander-in-Chief visits San Diego Posts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The leader of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States visited several local Posts Monday as part of his California tour.

During his time in San Diego County, Commander-in-Chief Brian Duffy visited Posts in Ramona, Lakeside, Alpine and Encanto.

Duffy is the first Operation Desert Storm veteran to become the VFW commander. He is traveling with California VFW State Commander Dale Smith and other leaders.

The tour comes as the VFW is working to encourage younger veterans to become active members, while continuing their service to existing members and their families.

Duffy served in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and later as a flight engineer. He served tours in Grenada, Panama and served in Operations Desert Shield and Storm. He has been a member of the VFW for 33 years.

The VFW provides grants and support to military and veteran families during times of need.