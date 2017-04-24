Demolition officially begins to transform San Diego Waterfront

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After years of delay, all of the hurdles have been removed for Doug Manchester to move forward with his $1.3 billion development project to transform San Diego Waterfront.

Coastal Commission approval, legal challenges and permits have held up this project for more than 11 years.

Finally, 11 years of court battles have come to an end and demolition of the Old Navy Headquarters building at the food of Broadway has already begun and will take about six months. When completed, that space will become a 1.9 acre park.

The demolition was celebrated at a news conference with the Navy band, the National Anthem and remarks from the mayor, the developer and the Navy.

The Navy has wanted a new building since the 1980s, but couldn't get Congress to appropriate the money. However, the Navy has permitted the cede eight blocks of Waterfront land it owns to a developer in exchange for a new building.

"Wow. To say this moment has been a long time coming is an understatement of the day," said Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey.

Admiral Lindsey said the Navy has been a presence on the San Diego Waterfront for nearly 100 years and the Navy is glad that legacy, that history, will continue.

"Not only has it been a long journey, it's been a journey of twists and turns, ups and downs. Ladies and gentlemen, this roller coaster ride appears to be coming to an end," Admiral Lindsey said.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer called the project a new beginning for this stories piece of property.

"This very project that we're here today is gonna help breathe life into this waterfront and we've seen the changes that are already occurring on the north Embarcadero," Mayor Faulconer said.

The mayor said the time has finally come for the construction of this world class project.

"It's gonna add thousands of commercial and office square feet, help San Diego companies grow, and add two new hotels to our skyline that will help to continue to power our tourism economy," Mayor Faulconer said.

Developer Doug Manchester said the project will encompass blocks with seven buildings, including a Navy headquarters building.

"It's gonna create an economic benefit for San Diego into the billions and it will really be a new front porch for San Diego," Manchester said.

The project will create 1,100 permanent jobs, 1,400 construction jobs, three office buildings, two hotels, 300,000 square-feet of entertainment and retail, and a bayfront park.

Project manager, Perry Dealey, added other benefits to the city.

"We're gonna have over $10 million a year in TOT which is the hotel tax. That's discretionary revenue that the city can spend on parks, police, fire, community centers. We're gonna have sales tax. We're gonna have property tax of over $10-million a year," Dealey said.

After the demolition is completed later this year, construction will get underway and take about three years to complete.