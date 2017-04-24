Human remains identified as missing 16-year-old Lemon Grove teenager

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — Human remains found in early January in the Otay Valley Regional Park area were confirmed Monday as those of 16-year-old Kimberly Arteaga by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

On January 7, 2014, family members reported Arteaga missing. Sheriff's detectives conducted an investigation, but Kimberly's whereabouts remained unknown until January 13, 2017 when an individual walking their dog in the Otay Valley Regional Park in the city of Chula Vista, happened upon a set of human remains.

The remains were turned over to the Chula Vista Police Department who in turn submitted the remains to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and DNA samples to the San Diego Sheriff's Department crime lab for identification.

The Sheriff's crime lab positively identified the remains as belonging to Kimberly Arteaga. The Medical Examiner's Office determined her death was a homicide.

All other information regarding the cause of death and associated details of the autopsy have been sealed. Sheriff's homicide detectives believe Kimberly's death occurred proximate to the time of her disappearance and have taken over investigative responsibility for this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.