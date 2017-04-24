Human remains identified as missing 16-year-old Lemon Grove teen - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Human remains identified as missing 16-year-old Lemon Grove teenager

Posted: Updated:
16-year-old Kimberly Arteaga 16-year-old Kimberly Arteaga

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — Human remains found in early January in the Otay Valley Regional Park area were confirmed Monday as those of 16-year-old Kimberly Arteaga by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. 

On January 7, 2014, family members reported Arteaga missing. Sheriff's detectives conducted an investigation, but Kimberly's whereabouts remained unknown until January 13, 2017 when an individual walking their dog in the Otay Valley Regional Park in the city of Chula Vista, happened upon a set of human remains.

The remains were turned over to the Chula Vista Police Department who in turn submitted the remains to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and DNA samples to the San Diego Sheriff's Department crime lab for identification.

The Sheriff's crime lab positively identified the remains as belonging to Kimberly Arteaga. The Medical Examiner's Office determined her death was a homicide.

All other information regarding the cause of death and associated details of the autopsy have been sealed. Sheriff's homicide detectives believe Kimberly's death occurred proximate to the time of her disappearance and have taken over investigative responsibility for this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.