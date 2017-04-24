Southbound 67 Connectors to Interstate 8 - Nighttime Closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Caltrans construction crews plan nighttime closures at the State Route 67 (SR-67)/Interstate 8 (I-8) interchange in the city of El Cajon, Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. to continue work on the I-8 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The southbound SR-67 connectors to westbound and eastbound (I-8) are subject to closure during this period. Only one connector will be closed at a time.

Detour signs will be placed to direct motorists around the closures as follows:

Southbound SR-67 Connector to westbound I-8 detour: Continue south on SR-67 to eastbound I-8, exit at the Mollison Avenue off-ramp and travel north to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-67 Connector to eastbound I-8 detour: Continue south on SR-67 to westbound I-8, exit at the W. Main Street off-ramp and travel south to eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Motorists are reminded to Be Work Zone Alert and to move over a lane or slow when workers are present with flashing amber lights.

Follow Caltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans for timely information about planned highway construction and significant incident closures on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties.