Local law enforcement release photos, surveillance video of suspects involved in robbery series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station and San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two unknown suspects wanted in connection with at least five robberies that occurred within the County of San Diego.

Five robberies occurred between 11:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2016 and 4:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2016. The suspects targeted the following locations:

The Shell Gas Station, located at 2204 Torrey Pines Road in San Diego

The Shell Gas Station, located at 2777 Health Center Drive in San Diego

The 7-11 located at 103 Worthington Street in Spring Valley

The Shell Gas Station located at 220 Washington Street in San Diego

The 7-11 located at 7607 Broadway in Lemon Grove

The suspects entered each location in the same manner. Suspect #1 entered the business, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash while Suspect #2 placed the cash in a backpack before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, between 20-25 years old, standing about 5’06” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the letter “D” on it, a blue sweatshirt with a Chargers bolt logo, a black skeleton bandana over his face and blue jeans. He had a small black handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, standing about 5’6” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hat with “SD” on it, a dark gray t-shirt and dark blue jeans. He was using a black t-shirt to cover is face.

In the San Diego robberies the suspects were seen driving away in a white Ford Mustang, late 1990 – 2000 model with damage to the drivers' side front quarter panel.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them please call 9-1-1.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about this crime, call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.