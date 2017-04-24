Local law enforcement release photos, surveillance video of suspects involved in robbery series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station and San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two unknown suspects wanted in connection with at least five robberies that occurred within the County of San Diego.
Five robberies occurred between 11:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2016 and 4:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2016. The suspects targeted the following locations:
The suspects entered each location in the same manner. Suspect #1 entered the business, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash while Suspect #2 placed the cash in a backpack before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, between 20-25 years old, standing about 5’06” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the letter “D” on it, a blue sweatshirt with a Chargers bolt logo, a black skeleton bandana over his face and blue jeans. He had a small black handgun.
Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, standing about 5’6” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hat with “SD” on it, a dark gray t-shirt and dark blue jeans. He was using a black t-shirt to cover is face.
In the San Diego robberies the suspects were seen driving away in a white Ford Mustang, late 1990 – 2000 model with damage to the drivers' side front quarter panel.
The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them please call 9-1-1.
If you recognize the suspects or have information about this crime, call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
Police Wednesday were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
The naval destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta, is every bit of a die-hard defender of our nation just as the man whose name adorns its sides.More>>
The naval destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta, is every bit of a die-hard defender of our nation just as the man whose name adorns its sides.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision in 4S Ranch that killed the mother of a 4-year-old child must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision in 4S Ranch that killed the mother of a 4-year-old child must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.More>>
Police are on the lookout Wednesday for two masked men suspected in an armed robbery at a San Ysidro motel.More>>
Police are on the lookout Wednesday for two masked men suspected in an armed robbery at a San Ysidro motel.More>>
San Diego State University was awarded a total of $134.3 million in research grants and contracts in the recently completed fiscal year, up $4 million from the prior year, school officials announced Wednesday.More>>
San Diego State University was awarded a total of $134.3 million in research grants and contracts in the recently completed fiscal year, up $4 million from the prior year, school officials announced Wednesday.More>>
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.More>>
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.More>>