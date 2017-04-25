One person killed in vehicle collision in Kearny Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One person killed in vehicle collision in Kearny Mesa

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) — At least one person was killed Monday in a fiery crash in Kearny Mesa, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8:05 p.m. on state Route 52 west of Convoy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least two people were taken to a hospital, a fire department official told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The CHP confirmed that at least one person was killed.

A motorcycle may have been involved in the crash, according to the CHP.

All westbound lanes of Route 52 were closed in the vicinity of the crash, the CHP reported.

