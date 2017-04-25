Flower grower in Encinitas wants to dedicate 1 acre to growing m - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Flower grower in Encinitas wants to dedicate 1 acre to growing marijuana

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — One of the biggest flower farmers in North County is hoping to save his farm by replacing some flowers with marijuana plants.

Dramm and Echter Farms is the last big flower farm in Encinitas and the owner, wants to set aside one acre to grow pot. The rest would still be flowers.

The North County of San Diego has long been known as the Flower Capitol of the World. In fact, that's the official slogan for the city of Encinitas. 

But things have changed over the years.

Many of the flower fields are disappearing and developments are popping up in their place. Dramm and Echter is the last big flower farm in Encinitas and they're having a tough time making it.

The price of water, minimum wage and overseas competition are some of the reasons why.

The owner of Dramm and Echter believes that growing one acre of cannabis could save his farm.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.